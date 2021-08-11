8-year-old Derby girl delivers cookies on her birthday

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - For most kids, birthdays are about parties and cake, but not for one Derby girl.

Tynleigh Wallace turned eight on Aug. 10. Instead of making the day all about her, she wanted to make it about others. She wanted to deliver cookies.

On Tuesday, Tynleigh and her mother the girl’s birthday delivering cookies to first responders, nursing homes and those in need.

“Tynleigh, last week, said that for her birthday today she did not want a party, she did not want gifts and she did not want a cake and what she wanted to do instead was deliver cookies and put a smile on random people’s faces,” said Gina Wallace, Tynleigh’s mother.

Her mother posted the birthday wish on Facebook and got an overwhelming response from others on where to deliver the cookies.

“And that’s the whole point of today...make everybody smile,” said Wallace. “She said last night, she wants to treat others the way she would like to be treated which I thought was pretty profound for somebody this age to say.”

Some people on Facebook even pitched in money to help buy cookies for Tynleigh to deliver.

Her mom said around $100 was donated to buy cookies. She and Tynleigh handed out about 44 boxes of cookies on Tuesday.

