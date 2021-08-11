Advertisement

8-year-old Derby girl delivers cookies on her birthday

By Rachel Hackbarth
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - For most kids, birthdays are about parties and cake, but not for one Derby girl.

Tynleigh Wallace turned eight on Aug. 10. Instead of making the day all about her, she wanted to make it about others. She wanted to deliver cookies.

On Tuesday, Tynleigh and her mother the girl’s birthday delivering cookies to first responders, nursing homes and those in need.

“Tynleigh, last week, said that for her birthday today she did not want a party, she did not want gifts and she did not want a cake and what she wanted to do instead was deliver cookies and put a smile on random people’s faces,” said Gina Wallace, Tynleigh’s mother.

Her mother posted the birthday wish on Facebook and got an overwhelming response from others on where to deliver the cookies.

“And that’s the whole point of today...make everybody smile,” said Wallace. “She said last night, she wants to treat others the way she would like to be treated which I thought was pretty profound for somebody this age to say.”

Some people on Facebook even pitched in money to help buy cookies for Tynleigh to deliver.

Her mom said around $100 was donated to buy cookies. She and Tynleigh handed out about 44 boxes of cookies on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location

Latest News

The Liberal Police Department said Lt. Franka Post died of natural causes on Aug. 9. She served...
Liberal police department mourns death of administrative lieutenant
Tynleigh
8-year-old Derby celebrates birthday by giving cookies to others
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour
All 12 Walmart Supercenter stores in Sedgwick County will host the school supply drive.
Stuff the Bus event donates school supplies to kids in need