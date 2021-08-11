Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl taken from park in SE Kansas

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Nina Senkbeil. The KBI says the Chanute girl was...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Nina Senkbeil. The KBI says the Chanute girl was taken by her father from the Santa Fe during a supervised visit. They were last seen in Fall River (Greenwood County).(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl from Chanute last reported seen in Fall River in Greenwood County. Nina R. Senkbeil stands about four feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The KBI said she was last seen wearing a white Tweetie Bird shirt with a pink design, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes.

The girl’s father, 32-year-old Jacob Senkbeil, is identified as a suspect in this case. He stands about 5′9, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The KBI said Jacob Senkbeil was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park in Chanute, the KBI said She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child or suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related
Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location
The Liberal Police Department said Lt. Franka Post died of natural causes on Aug. 9. She served...
Liberal police department mourns death of administrative lieutenant
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Police: Salina woman’s death deemed accidental
The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died on Wednesday in a crash on K-42 at 95th Street...
Man killed in crash near Viola
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor to get pacemaker after COVID-19 damages heart
Reno County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Logan Myers on Aug. 10 following a chase...
Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas