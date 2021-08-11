Amber Alert issued for girl taken from park in SE Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl from Chanute last reported seen in Fall River in Greenwood County. Nina R. Senkbeil stands about four feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The KBI said she was last seen wearing a white Tweetie Bird shirt with a pink design, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes.

The girl’s father, 32-year-old Jacob Senkbeil, is identified as a suspect in this case. He stands about 5′9, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. The KBI said Jacob Senkbeil was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park in Chanute, the KBI said She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child or suspect. If you have other information on a missing child call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

