Beloit police issue warning about woman trying to lure kids into cars

The Beloit Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a woman who may be trying to lure children into her SUV.
The Beloit Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a woman who may be trying to lure children into her SUV.(Beloit Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Beloit Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out after receiving calls regarding “a white female with dark hair and glasses attempting to lure small children to a white Ford Explorer.”

The police department said if you see the vehicle or the lady described above to call 911 immediately so officers can be dispatched to the area.

Posted by Beloit KS Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

