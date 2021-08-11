Building You: HM Dunn AeroSystems hiring CNC machinists

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Machinists, who operate computer numerical control or CNC machines, are in-demand at a local company.

“That is a critical position for our company,” said Katie McNatt, senior director of programs at HM Dunn AeroSystems. “We’re looking for people who are consistent and who can come to work, quick on their feet. Experience is preferable but not required. We do on-the-job training. If the person is willing to work and learn, we’re willing to train them.”

Steven Luangrath started as a CNC machinist more than three years ago, after earning a CNC machinist certificate.

“I enjoy the challenges and I enjoy the complexity that comes with being a machinist, so I always look forward to it, everyday I come into work,” said Luangrath.

The company of roughly 220 employees, across three buildings in Kansas and Oklahoma, is hiring right now.

They’re looking to fill the following roles: CNC machinist, NC programmer, structural assembler, maintenance helper or tech, quality lab tech, power bi analyst, lay-up tech, painted.

HM Dunn is one of 70 companies and organizations participating in Thursday’s job fair at Intrust Bank Arena, 2:30-6 p.m. Military service members will have early access from 2-2:30 p.m.

