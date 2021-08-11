Advertisement

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office investigating toddler’s death

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler.

Sheriff David Falletti confirms to KWCH that the incident occurred in the southern part of the county Tuesday evening.

He said detectives are investigating and more details will be released Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News will send a push alert once those details are released.

