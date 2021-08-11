Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward that leads to catalytic converter theft arrests

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people believed to be catalytic converter thieves.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering $1000 for information that leads to the felony arrest of people involved in transactions of stolen catalytic converters.

Crime Stoppers is also offering $100 rewards for information that leads to misdemeanor catalytic converter arrests.

If you know who these people are, you can submit an ANONYMOUS tip by calling 316-267-2111 or visiting www.stopcrime316.com

