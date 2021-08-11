Advertisement

El Dorado Police: 2020 death of 14-year-old now ruled undetermined

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Police Department says the 2020 death of a teenager has now been ruled as undetermined.

On April 29, 2020, officers were dispatched to an address on S. Star St. in El Dorado, for the report of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The teen died at a local hospital.

Through their initial investigation, El Dorado police discovered that several juveniles had burglarized an abandoned house where firearms and ammunition had been discarded. One of the firearms stolen was used in the deadly shooting.

The shooting was initially reported to investigators as a possible suicide. However, El Dorado police now say with information from the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner and tips from the public, the death has been ruled “undetermined.”

“Investigators have continuously followed up leads provided by the community and have received assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. This case has remained open since the shooting has occurred as it has yet to be resolved,” said El Dorado police.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/suspects could be eligible for an award of up to $1000.00. Tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm, by downloading the app, or by calling (316) 321-1080.

