Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Ambulance
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
The Liberal Police Department said Lt. Franka Post died of natural causes on Aug. 9. She served...
Liberal police department mourns death of administrative lieutenant

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Durst testifies about happy life before wife’s disappearance
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to step up as governor after Andrew Cuomo resigns....
Lt. Gov. Hochul: 'I am prepared'
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices