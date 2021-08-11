K-State continues with early season prep

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than a month before the season opener against Stanford, the Kansas State Wildcats continue their first week of fall practices before the trip to Arlington, Texas. Head Coach Chris Klieman spoke with the media for the first time during camp, saying he likes where his team is in the preseason process.

“We’re better because we have more bodies, we are better because we have more guys,” Klieman noted.

The Wildcats enter the season with depth at key positions, including the offensive line, which will be key in their pursuit of a Big 12 championship. Along with the seasoned offensive line, K-State returns a sixth-year signal caller in Skylar Thompson and one of the most electrifying backs in the country, Deuce Vaughn. The latter will look to build off of a dynamic freshman season, and his coach says he will have plenty of opportunities. At Big 12 Media Days last month, Klieman says he wants to get Vaughn the ball as much as possible, 15-20 times a game, if they can.

“We have to find ways to move him around, the only way we are going to be able to give it to him that many times is if other guys step up and make plays,” Klieman shared.

Overall, the identity of this team has yet to be decided. Kansas State will have it’s first practice in full pads on Wednesday. Klieman says the competition within this group has been high and that the locker room seems to be on one accord. He also notes, the biggest test for this team will come when adversity hits.

“Can we overcome adversity-- and we have really good leaders on this team, the leadership has to rise to the occasion,” he finished.

Off of the field, the main topic of conference realignment continues to swirl around the Wildcats and the rest of their current conference partners. He says with all of the decision making above him, Klieman wants so focus on this team, and making sure they are they best they can be come kickoff.

“I think the only disadvantage is the uncertainty, in my mind,” Klieman exclaimed. “People don’t know what is going to happen, people don’t know what is going to happen three to five years from now. Control what you can control and that is what we have right now,” he completed.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.