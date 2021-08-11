Kansas mother asks for help in search for daughter missing since last October

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas mother is asking for help in the search for her daughter, not reported seen since last October. Susan Leinweber said her daughter, Sarah Marie Hart was last seen in October, possibly at a downtown Wichita bus station. Hart, also known as Sarah Marie Pettit, is 36 years old.

A flier with information on Hart said in July 2020, she boarded a bus in Denver to be with her boyfriend in Wichita and that she hasn’t been seen or heard from since October.

Leinweber said she’s heard different stories from people about where her daughter was last seen, but those stories don’t match up. She’s contacted police who are investigating, but she is also asking for the public’s help.

“Lies always change, but the truth sticks and different stories aren’t good,” Leinweber said. “And I want my daughter.”

Hart has a few visible tattoos on her hand, neck and arm. She stands about 5′6 and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last known to have short hair. Anyone who recognizes Hart of knows where she might be should contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

