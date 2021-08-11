Advertisement

KSHSAA updates policy, penalizes those ejected for interfering with refs

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - New rules are in place just in time for fall high school sports in Kansas.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association approved a new policy on Tuesday punishing those who interfere with referees.

The KSHSAA policy now states any player, coach, or spectator who is ejected for making contact or showing unsportsmanlike behavior toward a referee will be subject to “a non-appealable suspension from the next contest at that level and for all contests at any level (in that activity) until the suspension has been served.”

The suspension will be enforced by KSHSAA while local districts can choose to impose additional sanctions.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman cheer on his team during the first half of an NCAA...
K-State continues with early season prep
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman...
Wichita State to meet Arizona in Roman Main Event
Royals to require masks inside Kaufman Stadium
WSU Softball wins Friday night against Tulsa to go to championship
Wichita State Softball Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner Inks Contract Extension