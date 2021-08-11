KSHSAA updates policy, penalizes those ejected for interfering with refs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - New rules are in place just in time for fall high school sports in Kansas.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association approved a new policy on Tuesday punishing those who interfere with referees.

The KSHSAA policy now states any player, coach, or spectator who is ejected for making contact or showing unsportsmanlike behavior toward a referee will be subject to “a non-appealable suspension from the next contest at that level and for all contests at any level (in that activity) until the suspension has been served.”

The suspension will be enforced by KSHSAA while local districts can choose to impose additional sanctions.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.