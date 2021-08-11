Liberal police department mourns death of administrative lieutenant

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Sunday morning, Franka Post, an administrative lieutenant at the police department, died at just 41 years old. She had served the community since 2008.

“The city is going to lose someone that cared for the city,” Liberal PD Patrol Lt. Jeffrey Wade. “You don’t put almost 15 years into a department, working for a city if you don’t care for that community.”

Franka died of natural causes. She leaves behind a husband and three children.

On Tuesday, coworkers covered her door with messages of sympathy because of the impact she has had in their lives. They remembered her as being personable and uplifting to those around her.

“Franka was somebody that other people looked up to as far as motivation,” said Liberal Police Chief William Cutshall.

“Her laugh was loud and contagious,” Deputy Chief Chris Head. “She had a beautiful smile. She had a great personality she would get along with anybody in the department.”

Police departments in surrounding communities are showing their support to honor Franka.

“Everybody seems to be... pulled together... if there is something that happens in liberal, everybody in the western half of the state is going to pull together to help us out,” said Custhall.

The Liberal Police Department considers itself one huge family and said it will continue watching over Franka’s family for her.

“We as a police department. We’re small enough. We’re a family, and we will pull together... for them and we will take them under our wing if we have to.”

“We’re going to help Dustin and the kids because that’s just the way we are family-oriented,” said Liberal Police Department Records Clerk Kiddie Bond.

