Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Brooks said he is still scheduled to play the next two shows scheduled in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, but will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop, Seattle in September.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Health Department says only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks’ concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department ran the clinic for four hours before Saturday’s concert, and offered a drawing for upgraded floor seats as an incentive. Brooks, who says he is fully vaccinated, has urged his fans to get the vaccine.

Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City manager’s office, said the 35 people were in addition to 333 vaccinations the health department administered at various events and clinics last week.

