Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to stay in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay will stay in Wichita.

Last month, Ramsay was among the top seven candidates to be Austin’s next police chief. But, on Wednesday, he told the department that he was no longer in the running for the position.

“...(I) am forever grateful for the support and kind words of those of you who reached out. It meant a lot. This process confirmed to me WPD is way ahead of others in many, many ways - due to the efforts of many of you. While of course it is disappointing, I have way too much to be grateful for to give the news much energy,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay has served as Wichita’s police chief since January 2016 and has served as a police officer since 1993.

