Advertisement

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to stay in Wichita

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay will stay in Wichita.

Last month, Ramsay was among the top seven candidates to be Austin’s next police chief. But, on Wednesday, he told the department that he was no longer in the running for the position.

“...(I) am forever grateful for the support and kind words of those of you who reached out. It meant a lot. This process confirmed to me WPD is way ahead of others in many, many ways - due to the efforts of many of you. While of course it is disappointing, I have way too much to be grateful for to give the news much energy,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay has served as Wichita’s police chief since January 2016 and has served as a police officer since 1993.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related
Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location
The Liberal Police Department said Lt. Franka Post died of natural causes on Aug. 9. She served...
Liberal police department mourns death of administrative lieutenant
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community

Latest News

Redistricting
Voters express gerrymandering concerns at redistricting town hall in Wichita
Cowley County
Cowley County Sheriff's Office: Toddler's death heat-related
The WPD Mounted Unit set up obstacles on Wednesday (8/11/21) to demonstrate the training its...
Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit to hold clinic for horse owners
HM Dunn AeroSystems
Building You: HM Dunn AeroSystems hiring CNC machinists