Police: Salina woman’s death deemed accidental

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department said Tuesday the death of a woman, whose body was found in June, has been determined to be accidental.

Police found 43-year-old Kristie Gonner (AKA: Fisher) in Lakewood Park, 250 N. Lakewood Park Drive on June 1, 2021. She was lying face down near the south entrance.

After the discovery, the Salina Police Department Detective Division investigated the timeline of events and activities which led up to Gonner’s death. Autopsy and toxicology examinations were performed, and Gonner’s death was deemed accidental, involving the combination of drugs and underlying health conditions.

The autopsy findings and information from the case investigation were reviewed by the Saline County Attorney, Jeff Ebel, and this case is now closed.

