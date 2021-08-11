Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: Andover BOE member shares stressors of decision making during pandemic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - One Andover School Board member shared the difficulties of decision-making when it comes to students’ education and their safety this fall

Tuesday afternoon on “Right Now with Michael Schwanke,” Josh Wells said serving on the school board is a rewarding experience that’s been met with challenges during the pandemic.

On top of making sure students are learning, board members are now sifting through data and evidence to determine the best ways to keep students safe.

Tuesday night, the Andover Board of Education voted to recommend masks for students this fall. Wells said before the vote, he received dozens of emails, texts and phone calls from parents on both sides of the issue. He said received even more Wednesday morning.

School boards in Kansas are unpaid, voluntary positions. Wells said over the last year and a half, school board members have gone through situations that could deter others from seeking the same office in the future.

“People will look back and say, ‘Gee whiz, I don’t want to have to make those types of choices,’” said Well. “It’s very passionate.”

Wells said his goal for this year is to keep kids in the classroom, and he said he wants parents to understand all school board members are trying to do what’s best for students.

