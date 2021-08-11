Salina school board takes no action on masks despite parent opposition

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some parents and community members showed at the Salina School Board meeting Tuesday night hoping members would vote to change a mask requirement for the district. Instead, they left upset after the board said the item was not on its agenda and that no action would be taken.

Parents filled the room waiting to share their thoughts. Because there were so many, the board asked each side ‘for’ or ‘against’ the mask requirement to select 2 to 3 people to represent their side.

The majority of those who were selected to speak are medical professionals here in Salina. They all agree kids should be in the classroom, but when it comes to masks, that is where they disagree.

“The positive cases I’m seeing are dramatically decreasing in the last 5 days, all which have had a full recovery within 7 days. And children will not render necessary medication as this is a self-limiting illness,” said Holli henoch, a nurse practitioner and USD 305 parent.

“The next myth is that the death rate in children is low. First, kids are not supposed to die. The leading cause of death in children should be old age. But instead, COVID ranks in the top 10 causes of death in children. Children who are typical in development and normal in their health die from COVID. This is Wyatt, he died on July 16th. He’s healthy, or was, before he died from this infection,” said Dr. Britton Zuccarelli, a pediatric neurologist and USD 305 parent.

BOE meeting agendas are approved ahead of time and are available for anyone to read online before each meeting.

As parents walked Tuesday night, out many expressed they were upset that their comments were not taken into consideration, and felt the meeting was just a waste of time.

