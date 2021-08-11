Scattered storms over the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storm chances will stay with us over the next few days as heat relief arrives by Friday and into the weekend.

A few thunderstorms will be possible this evening over portions of southwest into north central Kansas. Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and hail, but any severe threat should remain isolated.

Thursday morning temperatures will start out in the mid 60s to lower 70s over western Kansas with mid 70s for the eastern half of the state.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s ahead of a cold front that will move into central Kansas through the day.

Scattered storms will develop along this front during the afternoon, so rain chances on Thursday will include the entire state. Once again, isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms will continue into Thursday night with chances lingering on Friday and again on Saturday as the front stalls out over Kansas.

The additional clouds and rain will cool temperatures into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and through the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms possible. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 90 Mostly cloudy; afternoon and evening storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 AM showers and storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

