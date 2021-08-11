Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school in Junction City was been evacuated on its first day of classes after threats were made on social media.

Early on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department says it and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Officer were made aware of a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School that was put on social media.

Immediately after the threat, JCPD said USD 475 evacuated the school and made sure that all teachers and students were in a safe location.

13′s Becky Goff reports that students were allowed to return to the building around 10:45 a.m. after multiple interior and exterior sweeps of the building and school grounds were made and no threats were found.

The Junction City Police Dept. says the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Fort Riley Police Dept. and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted.

