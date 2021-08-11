Strong storms possible for some tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a very warm Wednesday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s will soar to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Tack on the humidity and it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today. Please limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of the Dodge City to Newton line. Some of the storms, mainly between 5-10 pm, will be strong with small hail, gusty wind, and brief heavy rainfall.

The heatwave will continue Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. Add in the humidity and it will feel like 105 degrees and hotter.

The frontal boundary responsible for off-and-on storm chances should push through most of, if not all of Kansas on Friday. With its passage comes a decent chance of showers/storms along with cooler temperatures. Expect near normal highs in the lower 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 101.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 99.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 93. Partly cloudy, cooler; afternoon storms possible.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 91. Storm chance, mainly in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 92. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.