Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old following a chase that involved authorities in multiple counties on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol all pursued the 2000 Ford Mustang that the teen was driving at different times. All of these agencies had terminated their pursuit of the vehicle as it came into Reno County.

While Reno County Dispatch was giving this information to local deputies from Harvey County, the sheriff’s office said they were also receiving calls from other motorists complaining about the driver speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, while not being pursued.

Near South Hutchinson, Reno County deputies were informed that the vehicle was involved in a hit and run accident along K-96 Highway. Deputies continued to receive updates from dispatch until they found the vehicle at 4th and Airport Road.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle there, and the driver fled towards Hutchinson on 4th. He then went south onto K-61 Highway and continued out of town, onto rural roads, and K-96 for the remainder of the pursuit. While driving South on Yoder Road, the driver forced another vehicle off of the road near Eales Road.

The chase ended about four miles into Sedgwick County when the vehicle ran over a tire deflation device.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Logan Myers, from Hutchinson, was arrested for felony flee and elude, reckless driving, illegal display of tag, no driver’s license, no insurance, and four counts of aggravated assault for the vehicle he ran off of the road.

