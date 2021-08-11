USD 308: Facebook cause of board meeting being removed from social media

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those wanting to see the video recording of the Hutchinson USD 308 board meeting that took place on Monday night will not be able to watch it on Facebook.

USD 308 said it appears that video was removed by Facebook due to a large amount of discussion around covid and the district’s mask policy.

The district is the only one in the area where masks are required in all buildings and vehicles.

The policy discussion drew a large crowd of parents at Monday’s meeting voicing their objections to the policy.

Marissa Meis with USD 308 wants parents to know the removal was not done by USD 308 staff and it “appears to be a censorship issue.”

Meis said they are making changes to make sure to have back up videos in the future.

