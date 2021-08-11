Voters express gerrymandering concerns at redistricting town hall in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State lawmakers this week are holding town hall meetings across Kansas on the topic of redistricting, a process that is done every decade. More than 80,000 people have moved to Kansas in the last decade and lawmakers must redraw districts so each has an equal number of voters.

Wednesday afternoon, Wichita residents expressed concerns on the process of drawing new voting districts, namely on the topic of gerrymandering in which lawmakers manipulate districts to try to keep a certain party or candidate in or out of office.

In Sedgwick County, some fear that new districts will split up minority communities, ultimately reducing their vote in state and local elections.

“Respect the tradition of recognizing that all of our votes are important,” said Friends University history professor Dr. Gretchen Eik. “Take care to honor the constituents protection of voting rights for all.”

There are a few reasons people are afraid this could happen. First of all, the town halls on redistricting are only happening within one week and on a short notice. A decade ago, the meetings took place over the span of four months.

“I am concerned that for a city of Wichita’s size, that this is a one-time event for people to come and we’ve pretty much precluded all shift workers,” said Wichita resident Lisa Stoller.

There is also concern with the town halls happening in the middle of the day when many aren’t able to get off of work to come and speak on the issue. The third primary concern pertaining to potential gerrymandering is that most of the meetings are happening before census numbers are released. The census numbers play a vital role in drawing new districts.

“In the absence of detailed census data, we cannot make suggestions about the composition of fair districts at this time.”

Rep. Chris Croft, chairperson of the House committee on redistricting, addressed some of the concerns, emphasizing that they are very early in the process of redistricting.

“When we do get into January, we’ll have more opportunities. We’ll go through the entire bill process where they’ll be formal hearing and testimony and other things that’ll happen,” he said.

Redistricting in Kansas could have an impact on on the U.S. House of Representatives. Districts 3, which includes Wyandotte and Johnson counties, is the only district to elect a Democrat to Congress. Democrats fear if those districts are redrawn to split up urban areas and include some of those voters in rural areas that typically vote red, they could lose a seat.

