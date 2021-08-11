Advertisement

Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit to hold clinic for horse owners

The WPD Mounted Unit set up obstacles on Wednesday (8/11/21) to demonstrate the training its...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department and the Wichita Police Foundation will hold a two-day clinic in September for horses and their owners.

The event will give owners a chance to build horses’ confidence so they can go through all sorts of situations just like the Wichita Police Department’s Mounted Unit.

Sgt. Ed Brower, commander of the WPD mounted unit, said horses are prey animals not used to things that pop, bang and sparkle. He said they want to take off and run. Next month’s training, he said, will teach the horses to do something that’s totally against their nature.

“Horses aren’t used to crowds down in Old Town. Horses aren’t used to fireworks, gunfire, all the things we do. So, we train them so much with those obstacles they accept that. And a lot of that is they trust the riders as well. So, when we ask them to do stuff, they know they’re going to be safe as well,” said Brower.

The special clinic will take place Sept. 11-12 at the Eagle View Equestrian Center, 13030 E Stampede Street in Wichita.

The fee is $300, including lunch. All proceeds will go toward the Wichita Police Foundation’s mission - to fill gaps in the city’s budget and provide Wichita police with the equipment that they need.

