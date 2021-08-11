Zero ICU beds available in Segwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - Sedgwick County is out of beds in its intensive care units. That is according to the county’s Area Hospital Status Assessment that monitors patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of August 9, the county said there were 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; 51 are in the ICU. That is a 70% increase from last week’s ICU count. The last time local hospitals had that many patients was in early February.

Kansas averaged 30 new hospitalizations and eight new deaths a day for the same seven days. Hospitalizations dropped below 10 per day in mid-June.

The latest average for deaths was the highest in five months. But federal data showed Kansas averaged 6,330 vaccine shots a day for the seven days ending Monday. The average had dropped below 3,000 in July. Kansas is seeing COVID-19 vaccinations rise while the more contagious delta variant is increasing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State data showed that Kansas averaged 1,080 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. It was the first time the average topped 1,000 since Feb. 2.

