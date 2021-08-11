Advertisement

Zero ICU beds available in Segwick County

Sedgwick County is out of beds in its intensive care units. That is according to the county’s...
Sedgwick County is out of beds in its intensive care units. That is according to the county’s Area Hospital Status Assessment that monitors patients hospitalized with COVID-19.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - Sedgwick County is out of beds in its intensive care units. That is according to the county’s Area Hospital Status Assessment that monitors patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of August 9, the county said there were 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19; 51 are in the ICU. That is a 70% increase from last week’s ICU count. The last time local hospitals had that many patients was in early February.

Kansas averaged 30 new hospitalizations and eight new deaths a day for the same seven days. Hospitalizations dropped below 10 per day in mid-June.

The latest average for deaths was the highest in five months. But federal data showed Kansas averaged 6,330 vaccine shots a day for the seven days ending Monday. The average had dropped below 3,000 in July. Kansas is seeing COVID-19 vaccinations rise while the more contagious delta variant is increasing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

State data showed that Kansas averaged 1,080 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. It was the first time the average topped 1,000 since Feb. 2.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Wichita Public Schools
Wichita School Board approves district’s proposal to ‘strongly recommend’ masks
Emergency crews said no on was hurt on Monday (8/9/2021) after this crash at the Dollar Tree on...
Car drives into Dollar Tree in NE Wichita
Two people had minor injuries in a stabbing incident at an east Wichita mobile home community.
2 injured in stabbing at East Wichita mobile home community
Whataburger Harvey fundraiser, Friday 11am-1pm
Whataburger announces plans for Wichita location

Latest News

There were tense exchanges at Tuesday night's school board meeting in Salina after parents...
Salina school board takes no action on masks despite parent opposition
Andover Middle School
RIGHT NOW: Andover BOE member shares stressors of decision making during pandemic
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate