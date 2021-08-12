1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the death in the crash reported a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews investigate and work to clear the scene. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

