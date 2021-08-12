Advertisement

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in SE Wichita

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the death in the crash reported a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews investigate and work to clear the scene. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert graphic
KBI: Amber Alert ends, girl found safe, suspect in custody
Ambulance
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related
The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died on Wednesday in a crash on K-42 at 95th Street...
KHP identifies man killed in crash near Viola
Emergency officials say Rhonda Morris died and her husband, Jerry, was injured in a weekend...
Woman killed, husband injured in SW Kansas home explosion
Reno County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Logan Myers on Aug. 10 following a chase...
Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas

Latest News

The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died on Wednesday in a crash on K-42 at 95th Street...
KHP identifies man killed in crash near Viola
Reno County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Logan Myers on Aug. 10 following a chase...
Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas
Crews are still working to clean up after a semi rolled over on the exit for I-135 off of...
No one injured in semi rollover
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured when a minivan and semi collided...
One killed, one injured in minivan-semi crash in Neosho County