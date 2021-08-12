All Things Appliance in Wichita ordered to pay in faulty appliances, failed refunds

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - A $32,334.72 default judgment was entered against the owner of a used appliance business for engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts involving two consumer transactions. The matter was brought by the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division.

The District Attorney alleged Lisette Redinger, doing business as All Things Appliance, advertised used appliances for sale online via Craigslist. Two separate consumers, one 67 years old, filed complaints alleging they saw the advertisements and bought appliances from All Things Appliance that failed to operate as designed, were incapable of repair and once refunds were requested, Redinger failed to provide a refund. The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA).

As part of the ruling the Court ordered Redinger to pay $1,137.72 in restitution to the consumers, $20,000.00 in civil penalties, an additional $10,000 in enhanced civil penalties and also pay for court costs and fees. Violations of the KCPA that impact a protected consumer can result in an enhanced civil penalty per violation. K.S.A. 50- 677. Protected consumers include the disabled, veterans, members of the military and persons over the age of 60. K.S.A. 50-676. Redinger is also enjoined from business in the State of Kansas until all restitution is paid.

The District Attorney reminds residents that when shopping online for goods or services be sure to research both the products and the vendors so that you make an informed choice. Use search engines to find out more about the products and the vendors, compare prices and read reviews from other consumers and experts to assist you with making purchase decisions. If you are want to know whether the business has had a history of complaints, consider checking with the Better Business Bureau for complaints made by other consumers. Visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0020-shoppingonline for more information on safe and secure online shopping.

The default judgment was filed on August 6, 2021, signed by District Court Judge Stephen J. Ternes. The case was investigated by Kristen Zluticky of the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.