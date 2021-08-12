Advertisement

Kansas school district cancels ‘Back to School Bash’ due to ‘COVID-19 exposures’

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 is putting on a damper on events for Caldwell Schools.

The school district announced Thursday that its Back to School Bash was canceled due to “possible COVID-19 exposures in the community involving a number of students.”

USD 360 said school supplies for elementary students will be distributed on the first day of school. Middle and high school students who need them will receive them on the first day of school as well. Supplies can be picked up beforehand at the Caldwell Pharmacy during their business hours Monday through Friday.

The first day of school for Caldwell Schools is Aug. 17.

