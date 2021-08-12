Crews battle hay bale fires in Barber County

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Several hundred bales of hay and several acres of pastureland caught fire in Barber County on Thursday.

The fire is located just north of the Oklahoma border near the town of Hardtner.

The Barber County Emergency Manager said hay bales falling off of a trailer driving along Hackberry Road started the fires.

As of early Thursday evening, Aug. 12, most of the fire was under control but crews remained in the area, monitoring fires in the harder-to-reach canyons. The main issues crews faced were the wind and heat.

Crews in Barber County have a pasture fire largely under control west of Hardtner. Caused when hay bales on fire fell off a trailer. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/CvyY5EFUHJ — Shawn Loging (@KWCHShawn) August 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.