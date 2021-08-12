Crews battle hay bale fires in Barber County
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Several hundred bales of hay and several acres of pastureland caught fire in Barber County on Thursday.
The fire is located just north of the Oklahoma border near the town of Hardtner.
The Barber County Emergency Manager said hay bales falling off of a trailer driving along Hackberry Road started the fires.
As of early Thursday evening, Aug. 12, most of the fire was under control but crews remained in the area, monitoring fires in the harder-to-reach canyons. The main issues crews faced were the wind and heat.
