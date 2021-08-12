Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family members identified a man killed in a Wednesday night hit-and-run in southeast Wichita. In the crash reported a little after 9 p.m. near Pawnee and Woodlawn, a car hit a motorcycle ridden by 33-year-old Alberto Ortiz.

Twenty-five-year-old Lila Garcia was arrested on charges including involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol a tag violation and failing to stop at an accident which resulted in death.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia did call 911 to report her location after leaving the scene of the crash.

Ortiz died from his injuries at the scene. On Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with Ortiz’s family who describe him as a family man, a good father to his son and a great person.

“He was a great uncle to my kids and a great son,” Ortiz’s sister, Laura Franco said. “I mean, he was like, you could laugh with him and enjoy good times with him. That’s how we’re going to remember him.”

Franco said she’s in shock by what happened Wednesday night and that it’s especially hard to see what it’s doing to their family.

“I hate to see my parents cry every time and we can’t see him,” she said. “They have to do the funeral arrangements, so it’s been really hard for everybody.”

Through tears, Franco said she will miss her older brother.

“He meant everything to me. He was my big brother, he was always there for me and my parents too,” she said.

“And we would always be talking all the time and (he would) text me every day and now we can’t do that anymore. He was always there for my kids, taking them to their soccer games. And we would always have cookouts and he would come and now we can’t do that anymore.”

Ortiz’s family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral costs and for his young son.

