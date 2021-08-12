Advertisement

Final day of extreme heat for a while

Today will be the final day of extreme heat as temperatures fall below normal on Friday,...
Today will be the final day of extreme heat as temperatures fall below normal on Friday, Meteorologist Jake Dunne says.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says here we go again. It is another warm and muggy morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. However, today will be the final day of extreme heat as temperatures fall below normal on Friday.

High temperatures today in the upper 90s to around 100 will feel like 105 and possibly hotter in places. Please limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours and if you must be outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

A frontal boundary moving across Kansas tonight into Friday will set the stage for several rounds of showers and storms. Some of the storms later today and tonight, especially along and north of I-70 may be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Showers and storms stay in the forecast on Friday, and possibly Saturday, though the risk of both rain and severe weather will fall from north to south leaving most of the state dry by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/E 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler; afternoon storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 90.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 87. Mostly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 88. Morning shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 71. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 95. Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

