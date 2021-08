GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Grant County Kansas Fire and Rescue announced on its Facebook page a firefighter there died after a long battle with COVID-19.

According to the department, Firefighter Rob Berry served for “many years” with them.

The department asks for prayers for his family during this time of need.

It is with great sorrow to report that Firefighter Rob Berry has passed away after a long battle with Covid. Rob served... Posted by Grant County KS Fire And Rescue on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

