Hays among Kan. school districts not requiring masks to start year

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of the school year beginning next Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Hays school district announced that masks won’t be required for students and staff when students return.

“Masking would be recommended and would be optional for anyone who chooses to wear a mask,” Hays, USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson said.

Wilson said testing will be available to students who are experiencing symptoms. Eyewitness News spoke with a Hays High School student who said the district did a good job in its effort last year to limit COVID exposure to students and staff.

“Obviously you know, if they don’t do the masks, they usually do a pretty good job of separating people and not doing too many assemblies or anything like that,” Hays High School junior Diego Muller said.

Despite no mask requirement, the Hays school board will meet Thursday, Aug. 12 to discuss a COVID prevention pan for the new school year.

“What had happened last week does not necessarily mean that this week is going to look exactly the same,” Wilson said. “And I think that is where the understanding of our community, of our families to know that we’re going to do the best that we can, and then we might have to change.”

The district continues to make safety a top priority.

“The important part is that we, we all understand that we’re in this together and we’re in this for the right reasons,” Wilson said. “And we’re in this to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

