More Kansas colleges, universities offering vaccine incentives

(KWCH) - Kansas State University and Garden City Community College are the latest institutions offering incentives to get their students and staff vaccinated.

Students at K-State can win prizes, including $1,000 cash, a Sony PlayStation 5 or a MacBook Air, just by getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Starting Aug. 13, the university will begin holding weekly prize drawings every Friday through Oct. 8. Any current or incoming student who was vaccinated at Lafene Health Center at any time will automatically be entered for prizes. Students who were vaccinated elsewhere can voluntarily submit a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination cards or other written documentation through the myLAFENE+ patient portal to participate in the drawings. The grand prize drawing will be Friday, Oct. 15.

Garden City Community College is offering on-campus students, faculty and staff a $500 vaccine incentive as a part of if its “Health & Safe Campus Plan.” Employees must be fully vaccinated b the end of October to be eligible. The incentive will be applied to student accounts and employee payroll in November.

Pittsburg State University is also offering a $500 vaccine incentive to students enrolled in in-person learning. They can also qualify for one of two $8,500 scholarships.

