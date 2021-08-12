Advertisement

Rain arrives as the heat wave ends

Chances for storms will extend into the second half of the weekend
Several rounds of rain will bring some drought relief.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a hot week, a cold front and storms will combine to cool temperatures down and bring some much needed moisture to the Plains.

Scattered storms will be most numerous in western Kansas and along I-70. Pockets of heavy rain look likely, but widespread severe weather is not. Storm will dissipated heading into early Friday, but another round will be developing by late Friday morning and should continue into the afternoon.

Look for highs to fall back into the 80s with some low 90s still possible in southern Kansas. It will not be as windy.

More rain is possible Saturday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely and temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the state. The rain chance is not looking very favorable on Sunday, so of the two days this weekend, that’s probably safer for outdoor activities.

Next week will have more rain possibilities and it will not be nearly as hot.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Light winds. Low: 70.

Sat: High: 87 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 68 Slight chance for storms; partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 69 Becoming partly cloudy; late night storms.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy

Thu: High: 93 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

