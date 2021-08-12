‘Sense of normalcy’ returns with first day of school in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of school for Wichita Public Schools on Thursday was the first time in a year and a half that some students were in a classroom. With the COVID-19 pandemic, some students learned remotely last year before returning to school for the 2021-2022 school year now underway.

Students who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday said it’s refreshing to get back to some sense of normalcy, learning alongside their friends in an actual classroom.

“Some have been at home, some of them have been here. We haven’t seen them since last March, some of them,” Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said. “So we’re really excited to have the opportunity to welcome our students back this year.”

The Wichita school district isn’t requiring masks, but the majority of teachers and students at Stucky and Robinson middle schools on Thursday chose to wear them in the hallways and classrooms. Despite some restrictions still in place to safeguard against COVID-19, students who spoke with Eyewitness News said they were just happy to be back with their peers.

“Probably just seeing our friends and the people we missed throughout COVID and the summer,” Robinson Middle School eighth grader Micah Boykins said.

Teachers and administrators said most of Wichita’s students who started out with remote learning last year decided to come back to in-person schooling this year. With an extra focus on hygiene, they hope they’ll be able to keep students in the classroom for the entire school year.

“All we have to do is mask up. We still always practice those safety procedures, we already make sure we wash our hands anyways,” Hyde Elementary School Principal Jamie Cole said. “All we have to do is spread our love out a little bit farther.”

Through the first day of school Thursday, principals in the Wichita school district said making the first day a success was a lot of work, taking a lot of help from parents, teachers and students. With an overall optimistic takeaway from the first day, they believe the 2021-2022 school year is off to a great start.

