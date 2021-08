WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s finally here!! It’s the first day of school for Wichita Public School students! We’re out this morning at Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School. We’re getting a look at what the school year will look like this year, and getting the chance to chat with some teachers about their excitement for the year as well!

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.