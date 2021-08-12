Wichita hospitals remain strained from COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals in Wichita remain strained from COVID-19 patients. The latest data from the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard shows 133 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 51 patients in the ICU. The COVID-19 patient total is the highest local hospitals have seen since February.

In Sedgwick County, the delta variant is dominating, jumping drastically over a couple of months. In May, the Sedgwick County Health Department saw less than 1 percent of delta variant cases. That number jumped to 80 percent in July. Doctors with Ascension Via Christi are concerned as the more contagious delta variant is causing more hospitalizations.

“Over the last several weeks, we have gone from a very low number of patients in the hospital, below 5 patients at the beginning of July,” said Ascension Via Christi Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios.

The patient count has increased to 70 as of Thursday. On a rolling average doctors say 90 to 98 percent of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

“We’ve even, unfortunately, have had some people die from the delta variant,” Dr. Antonios said. “S we see all range of the spectrum of this disease. Again, I’ll emphasize that a lot of this could be prevented if people go out and get vaccinated.”

Wesley Medical Center reports experiencing a similar situation with 62 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 33 of which are in the ICU. Doctors say 97 percent of Wesley’s COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

“Delta variant is very harmful. It is much more infections. Twice as many people seem to be getting delta,” Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Hospitals in Wichita are at a cautions level and medical professionals says there is a way to reduce the number of hospitalizations.

“It’s not late. We can still beat this rise in numbers. Still can beat the delta variant if people go and get vaccinated,” Byrne said.

