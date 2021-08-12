Advertisement

Wichita mother sentenced to be sentenced in death of 2-year-old son

An affidavit says there was enough methadone in Zayden's body at the time of his death to kill...
An affidavit says there was enough methadone in Zayden's body at the time of his death to kill an opioid-addicted adult. His mother, Kimberly Compass, faces first-degree murder charges in his death.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman convicted of killing her 2-year-old son will be sentenced on Thursday.

Kimberly Compass was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah in May.

Zayden died of methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel in May 2019.

After her conviction, Compass said it wasn’t fair, and she pointed the finger at someone else who was with her that night.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert graphic
KBI: Amber Alert ends, girl found safe, suspect in custody
The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person died on Wednesday in a crash on K-42 at 95th Street...
KHP identifies man killed in crash near Viola
Reno County Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Logan Myers on Aug. 10 following a chase...
Teen arrested following cross-county chase in south-central Kansas
Ambulance
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related
WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Police Chief Gordon Ramsay to stay in Wichita

Latest News

Western Kansas News reports crews responded to a propane explosion at a Garden City farm just...
No injuries reported in Garden City explosion
Grant County Firefighter dies after long battle with COVID-19
KU football practice
KU football begins practice in pads under new head coach
Deadly crash near Viola
KHP identifies man killed in crash near Viola