Wichita mother sentenced to be sentenced in death of 2-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman convicted of killing her 2-year-old son will be sentenced on Thursday.

Kimberly Compass was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah in May.

Zayden died of methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel in May 2019.

After her conviction, Compass said it wasn’t fair, and she pointed the finger at someone else who was with her that night.

Sentencing for Kimberly Compass starts now. Compass was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah @KWCH12 #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/QWjpxqbnkp — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) August 12, 2021

