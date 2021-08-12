Wichita mother sentenced to be sentenced in death of 2-year-old son
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman convicted of killing her 2-year-old son will be sentenced on Thursday.
Kimberly Compass was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah in May.
Zayden died of methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel in May 2019.
After her conviction, Compass said it wasn’t fair, and she pointed the finger at someone else who was with her that night.
