Wichita police seek help to locate missing 16-year-old

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Sydney Ridge.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Sydney Ridge.

Police say Sydney was reported as a runaway on Wednesday, and on Thursday she reached out to a family member “and made statements that cause concern for her safety.”

Sydney is 5′1″, 166 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call. 911.

