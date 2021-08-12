Advertisement

Wichita school district releases quarantine guidelines ahead of 1st day

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Wichita Public Schools is Thursday, Aug. 12. Students in sixth, ninth and 10th grades were welcomed back for orientation on Wednesday. Students and staff are strongly recommended to wear masks and we’re learning more about what could happen if your student is exposed to COVID-19.

The district shared its quarantine protocols Wednesday night. If your student is showing COVID-19 symptoms but has not been tested, the school wants you to keep them at home until they get tested and have those results back. If they test positive, that’s a confirmed case. You student will have to isolate for at least 10 days or until they are fever free for 72 hours without medication, whichever is longer.

With contact tracing, a close contact means your student was within six feet of a confirmed case for 10 minutes or longer. If your child and the positive case were both wearing masks, they’re considered low-risk contacts. They can still attend school, but they will need to wear a mask for 14 days and show no symptoms.

A high-risk contact would mean your student was in close contact with a confirmed case without full mask usage. In that case, they will still be allowed to attend school if they take a daily test for eight days while masking up. If a child does get COVID-19, they will be sent home with work.

