Advertisement

Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tiny insects are causing big problems for some homeowners in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Extension Office posted on Facebook saying it has received numerous reports about armyworms.

The fall armyworm caterpillars feed on grass blades and plants near the surface soil. They appear in large numbers and could make your yard turn brown quickly.

It happened to Cyndi Deree and her husband who both work at Dutch’s Greenhouse.

“I want people everywhere to know this is out there if you don’t want to lose your lawn you need to pay attention because once you see ‘em they’re already doin’ damage,” said Deree.

Cyndi says if you notice brown spots in your yard, you should speak with an expert at a Greenhouse to find treatment.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police partnering with auto dealers, repair shops to address rise in catalytic converter thefts
Wichita Armyworm
Armyworms invading Wichita yards
Firefighters spent much of their morning battling a fire on Main Street in Eureka.
Crews battle building fire in Greenwood County
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during...
Sterling Mahomes suits up with dad for first Chiefs training camp