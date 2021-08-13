Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued for area in southcentral Butler County

Much of Lincolnville is under a boil water advisory effective Monday. (Source: AP)
Much of Lincolnville is under a boil water advisory effective Monday. (Source: AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory was issued for Butler County Rural Water District No. 6.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said this affects people located South of 160th Street and Haverhill Road.

The Kansas Department of Health and Education issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the system.

KDHE said residents that are affected should take the following precautions:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

Fire crew working on knocking down fire in Eureka
A Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that...
Man killed after he was struck by runaway truck in Atchison County
Barber County fires
Crews in Barber County battle fires spread from hay bales
Westen Champlin
Winfield native to compete in car race aired on national TV