Boil Water Advisory issued for area in southcentral Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory was issued for Butler County Rural Water District No. 6.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said this affects people located South of 160th Street and Haverhill Road.

The Kansas Department of Health and Education issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the system.

KDHE said residents that are affected should take the following precautions:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.