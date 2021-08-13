Cooler conditions across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s and the remainder of the day will follow suit. Not only are highs in the upper 80s below normal they are also 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the past few days.

In exchange for the cooler conditions, we will have to dodge more showers and storms. The risk of rain and thunder will drop through this afternoon before returning late tonight. More storms are expected on Saturday and Saturday night before dry-out on Sunday afternoon.

While some of the storms will produce heavy rainfall, the threat of severe weather, including large hail and damaging wind, is very low through the weekend.

Next week appears unsettled with several more rounds of rain and storms. The clouds and occasional rainfall will keep a lid on temperatures with most days staying below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers/storms; mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms possible late. Wind: Light. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms like through midday. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 88. Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 69. High: 90. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance.

Tue: Low: 70. High: 89. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Wed: Low: 71. High: 92. Partly cloudy skies.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 94. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

