Dodge City police warn of scam targeting businesses

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A caller posing as a Dodge City police officer carried out a scam targeting a local business. The Dodge City Police Department is investigating after it says the scammer called a business and told an employee that police were with the business owner. Instructions from the scammer involved attempts to steal from the business, as well as the employee.

The scammer gave the owner’s correct name and said the owner was cooperating in a counterfeit bills investigation at the business. Dodge City police said the fake officer told the employee to remove money from the business and to go to various stores around town to purchase gift cards. The employee was then told to withdraw money from their personal bank account to cover the counterfeit money the scammer claimed that the business had deposited.

Dodge City police said it would never conduct an investigation this way.

