Advertisement

FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses.

The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of COVID-19 and had qualified expenses not covered by some other source.

Redding says the U.S. government has no projected end date for the funeral assistance.

“FEMA has sufficient resources to continue this mission as the nation continues to grapple with so much loss,” he said.

In some cases, there’s been assistance for multiple family members since the program launched nearly three months ago. FEMA has provided funeral assistance in the past but never on this scale.

More than 619,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Japan races to vaccinate after Olympics as coronavirus surges

— In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

— President Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

— US authorizes extra COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against...
Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated
FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a news...
Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person