A few weekend storms; milder for August

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says milder 80 degree weather will hold on throughout the weekend with a few storm chances mixed in, especially for central and northern Kansas. This will not be an entire weekend of rain for Kansas.

Saturday will have morning lows in the 60s and highs will reach the mid and upper 80s. Highest rain chances will come late in the afternoon and into the evening for central and north central Kansas. Severe weather is unlikely and once storms develop they will drift to the southeast.

Sunday looks mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

More rain is coming next week for the areas that haven’t had anything at all recently. Monday looks like chances will be for the western half of the state, and then spread to the east for Tuesday. Highs will be just a bit below normal for August, although it will heat up a bit midweek.

Another strong cold front will move into the area late in the week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; a few storms possible. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 88 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 68 Increasing clouds; a few overnight storms possible.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Breezy. Evening storms.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.