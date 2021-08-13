Former Wichita teacher sentenced for having sex with student

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former teacher and Wichita City Council candidate was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison after he admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Rodney Wren to 34 months in prison and a lifetime of post-release supervision.

Wren admitted to having sex with an underage girl while he taught at Wichita Collegiate School in 2015 and 2016.

He was fired after his arrest in February 2020.

