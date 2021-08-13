Louisiana added to KDHE quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added the state of Louisiana to its travel quarantine list due to the significant increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases. Upon returning to Kansas, anyone not fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 who travels to Louisiana on or after Friday (Aug. 13) should quarantine for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing.

Those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine regarding travel if they are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic since the travel, the KDHE said.

Additionally, people with previous COVID-19 disease aren’t required to quarantine following travel if they have evidence of a previous infection supported by a positive PCR antigen test or are within six months of infection.

“If an investigation was done documenting the date that symptoms resolved, or the date isolation measures were discontinued for asymptomatic patients, then the 6-month period can start from that end date. If those dates are not available, then the period will start from the date of the positive laboratory test. A serology or antibody test may not be substituted for a laboratory report of a viral diagnostic test,” the KDHE explained.”

People who don’t meet the requirements pertaining to being vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 should continue to follow quarantine guidance for travel, the KDHE said.

The quarantine list also applies to some international travel including to the Isle of Man or Martinique on or after July 29, to Fiji on or after July 15, to Botswana, Cuba or Gibraltar between July 29 and Aug. 13 and to the British Islands, Cyprus, Jersey or The United Kingdom between July 15 and Aug. 13, or travel on a cruise ship on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE quarantine guidelines also apply to “attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.”

The department said that the travel quarantine list is determined using a formula to evaluate new cases over a two-week period. This is adjusted for population size to provide a case rate per 100,000 population.

“This provides a number that can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. Locations with significantly higher rates -- approximately three times higher -- are added to the list,” the KDHE explained.

