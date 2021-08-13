Advertisement

Man killed after he was struck by runaway truck in Atchison County

A Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that...
A Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in Atchison County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man lost his life Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in Atchison County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday on US-73 highway near 242nd Road. The location was about four miles south of Atchison.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a driverless 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling out of control as it headed west on a private driveway at 3789 US-73 highway.

A man who pursued the pickup truck on foot was struck by the vehicle as it jack-knifed, the patrol said.

The man, identified as David W. Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, Ian L. Richardson, 34, of St. Joseph, Mo., was present at the time of the accident. The patrol said he had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Latest News

Barber County fires
Crews in Barber County battle fires spread from hay bales
Westen Champlin
Winfield native to compete in car race aired on national TV
FDA
FDA to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised people
Booster shot could soon approved
Immunocompromised authorized to get COVID-19 booster shot